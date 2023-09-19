HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has dropped by -2.49 compared to previous close of 65.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is $73.36, which is $19.02 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on September 19, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB’s stock has seen a -2.79% decrease for the week, with a 0.25% rise in the past month and a -4.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for HDFC Bank Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for HDB’s stock, with a -5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.79. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.