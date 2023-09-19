Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.24 in comparison to its previous close of 13.78, however, the company has experienced a 16.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-18 that Green Plains will acquire Green Plains Partners, of which it currently owns a roughly 51% stake. The merger represents a 20% premium to the partnership’s closing price a day before the original proposal in May.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) Right Now?

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) by analysts is $16.00, which is -$1.38 below the current market price. The public float for GPP is 11.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GPP was 49.67K shares.

GPP’s Market Performance

GPP’s stock has seen a 16.42% increase for the week, with a 21.13% rise in the past month and a 21.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for Green Plains Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.56% for GPP’s stock, with a 22.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GPP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GPP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on February 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GPP Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +21.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPP rose by +16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Green Plains Partners LP saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPP starting from PETERS JERRY L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $13.03 back on Mar 06. After this action, PETERS JERRY L now owns 46,752 shares of Green Plains Partners LP, valued at $65,150 using the latest closing price.

Becker Todd A, the President and CEO of Green Plains Partners LP, sale 3,200 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Becker Todd A is holding 2,856 shares at $39,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.69 for the present operating margin

+63.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Partners LP stands at +49.94. The total capital return value is set at 44.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.74.

Based on Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), the company’s capital structure generated 14,660.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.32. Total debt to assets is 88.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12,639.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.