Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLBS is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLBS is $3.50, which is $2.44 above the current price. The public float for GLBS is 19.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLBS on September 19, 2023 was 53.92K shares.

GLBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) has jumped by 10.42 compared to previous close of 0.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that The global inflation surge and monetary policy tightening by major central banks have all contributed to the market volatility this year. Despite that, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices have returned 17.7% and 34.06% year-to-date, respectively.

GLBS’s Market Performance

GLBS’s stock has risen by 15.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.11% and a quarterly rise of 8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.24% for Globus Maritime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.63% for GLBS’s stock, with a 3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLBS stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for GLBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLBS in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $5 based on the research report published on April 14, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

GLBS Trading at 18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +17.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLBS rose by +15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9091. In addition, Globus Maritime Limited saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.60 for the present operating margin

+45.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Maritime Limited stands at +39.32. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.72. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.80. Total debt to assets is 19.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 111.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.