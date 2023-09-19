Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has gone up by 27.34% for the week, with a 78.34% rise in the past month and a 44.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.01% for GETY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.30% for GETY’s stock, with a 31.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GETY is 2.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is $6.52, which is -$0.56 below the current market price. The public float for GETY is 173.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On September 19, 2023, GETY’s average trading volume was 478.86K shares.

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) has increased by 8.92 when compared to last closing price of 6.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that A former short squeeze favorite is back on top of Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard this week. The market analytics platform provides a detailed screener and leaderboard listing the most likely short squeeze stocks every week, as determined by quantitative analysis.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GETY Trading at 48.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +77.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +27.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw 27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Teaster Michael, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Sep 14. After this action, Teaster Michael now owns 165,802 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $391,300 using the latest closing price.

Weston Daine Marc, the Senior VP, Ecommerce of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 734 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Weston Daine Marc is holding 98,703 shares at $3,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.