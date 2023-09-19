Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, GENI stock has gone down by -11.71%, with a monthly decline of -7.28% and a quarterly surge of 1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for GENI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for GENI is 124.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GENI was 2.04M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has soared by 0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 5.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that Cathie Wood bought shares of Roblox, Genius Sports, and Markforged on Thursday. The three stocks are down between 77% and 92% from their 2021 highs.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 60.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.