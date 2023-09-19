Genius Group Limited (GNS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) has plunged by -4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 1.00, but the company has seen a -15.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-09-06 that Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) stock price came under pressure this week as the volatility of the penny stock continued. The shares were trading at $1, much lower than this month’s high of $2.46.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GNS is also noteworthy at 16.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GNS is $5.07, which is $7.34 above than the current price. The public float for GNS is 26.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on September 19, 2023 was 9.84M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a -15.79% decrease in the past week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month, and a 15.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.51% for GNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.19% for GNS’s stock, with a -41.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2227. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 190.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.