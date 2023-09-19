Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY)’s stock price has dropped by -11.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-27 that Shares of biomedical firm Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY ) more than doubled on Thursday. This followed an important intellectual property (IP) protection announcement.

Is It Worth Investing in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is $5.38, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for FEMY is 12.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FEMY on September 19, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

FEMY’s Market Performance

FEMY stock saw a decrease of -18.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.30% for Femasys Inc. (FEMY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.86% for FEMY’s stock, with a -61.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -27.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.09%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4072. In addition, Femasys Inc. saw -63.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc. stands at -944.62. The total capital return value is set at -53.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.25. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -72.00 for asset returns.

Based on Femasys Inc. (FEMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.44. Total debt to assets is 3.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.