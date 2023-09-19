Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FARM is 1.68.

The public float for FARM is 15.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FARM on September 19, 2023 was 139.53K shares.

FARM stock's latest price update

The stock of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) has decreased by -10.57 when compared to last closing price of 2.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Farmer Brothers’ (FARM) fiscal fourth-quarter sales increase by 1.1%, supported by effective pricing actions, partially offset by lower volumes.

FARM’s Market Performance

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has experienced a 21.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month, and a -13.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for FARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.62% for FARM’s stock, with a -32.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on September 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FARM Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM rose by +21.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw -48.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARM starting from Radoff Bradley Louis, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Sep 15. After this action, Radoff Bradley Louis now owns 304,794 shares of Farmer Bros. Co., valued at $206,248 using the latest closing price.

MORAGNE MAURICE S.J., the Chief Sales Officer of Farmer Bros. Co., sale 13,250 shares at $5.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MORAGNE MAURICE S.J. is holding 63,621 shares at $75,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.