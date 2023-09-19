Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.47relation to previous closing price of 23.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that In the stock market, investors constantly seek opportunities promising substantial investment returns. Amidst this quest for profitable prospects, three companies listed in the article have emerged as prime candidates poised for explosive growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 41.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $33.29, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.51% of that float. On September 19, 2023, EXTR’s average trading volume was 2.22M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a -5.39% decrease in the past week, with a -12.73% drop in the past month, and a -2.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.79% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at -12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 32.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Vitalone Joseph A, who sale 45,090 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Vitalone Joseph A now owns 107,804 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $1,068,971 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $30.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 227,267 shares at $308,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 75.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.