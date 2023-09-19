Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 18.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $124.69, which is $22.86 above the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 137.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On September 19, 2023, EXPE’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

The stock of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has decreased by -1.09 when compared to last closing price of 106.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Michael Burry, the legendary investor who famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis, made waves with his recent stock picks again. Burry’s insight and strategic thinking led him to invest in three seemingly disparate industries: healthcare, travel, and entertainment.

EXPE’s Market Performance

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a -2.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month, and a -0.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $135 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.04. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Dzielak Robert J, who sale 5,954 shares at the price of $110.03 back on Sep 05. After this action, Dzielak Robert J now owns 69,796 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $655,135 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 75,750 shares at $660,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.