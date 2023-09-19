Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): A Technical Analysis

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is $25.00, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 312.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on September 19, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 21.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Exelixis (EXEL) enters into a license agreement with Insilico Medicine for ISM3091, a potentially best-in-class USP1 inhibitor.

EXEL’s Market Performance

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has experienced a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.67% rise in the past month, and a 11.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.08% for EXEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $29 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXEL Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.04. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 33.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Aftab Dana, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $22.47 back on Aug 30. After this action, Aftab Dana now owns 399,943 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $103,362 using the latest closing price.

Senner Christopher J., the EVP and CFO of Exelixis Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Senner Christopher J. is holding 571,631 shares at $1,240,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc. stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.