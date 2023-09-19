The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX)’s stock price has dropped by -20.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Per Norlen – Chief Executive Officer Jesper Nyegaard Nissen – Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Ahu Demir – Ladenburg Thalmann Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $8.73 above the current market price. The public float for EVAX is 18.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EVAX was 56.56K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

EVAX stock saw a decrease of -23.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.48% for EVAX’s stock, with a -56.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -42.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.28%, as shares sank -34.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX fell by -23.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8202. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S saw -66.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -92.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.17.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 123.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

