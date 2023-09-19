Evaluating the Impact of 0.93 Increase on Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) Stock

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a -0.20% drop in the past month, and a -5.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for CL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for CL’s stock, with a -2.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) by analysts is $85.22, which is $10.56 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 825.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CL was 4.44M shares.

CL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 73.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue growth is expected to benefit from price increases, advertising spending, and promotional offers, offsetting near-term headwinds from consumer trade downs. The company’s volume comparisons are getting easier in the second half of 2023. Colgate’s margin growth is expected to continue due to price increases, improving volume leverage, moderating logistics costs, easing FX headwinds, and the impact of newly acquired pet food capacity.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.37. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Wallace Noel R., who sale 48,627 shares at the price of $73.37 back on Sep 11. After this action, Wallace Noel R. now owns 246,969 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $3,567,982 using the latest closing price.

Daniels Jennifer, the CLO and Secretary of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 24,704 shares at $73.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Daniels Jennifer is holding 52,813 shares at $1,811,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 628.30, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.