EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is above average at 8.72x. The 36-month beta value for EOG is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EOG is $147.11, which is $16.86 above than the current price. The public float for EOG is 579.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on September 19, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

EOG) stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.85relation to previous closing price of 131.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that In its weekly release, Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that its count of oil and gas rigs is up for two straight weeks.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG’s stock has fallen by -3.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly rise of 17.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for EOG Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for EOG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.89% for the last 200 days.

EOG Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.48. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 4,551 shares at the price of $130.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 145,259 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $595,089 using the latest closing price.

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the EVP Exploration and Production of EOG Resources Inc., sale 2,031 shares at $117.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding 37,607 shares at $238,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 21.20 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.