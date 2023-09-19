Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 27.01, however, the company has experienced a 1.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that U.S. energy production has significantly increased in the past 15 years, with a shift towards becoming an oil exporter and increased natural gas, solar, and wind production. The increase in energy production has not been driven by demand, as energy consumption has remained relatively stable. The shift towards energy independence has positive implications for the U.S. economy, including reducing the trade deficit, strengthening the dollar, and enhancing national security.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is $32.01, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.46B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on September 19, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month, and a 2.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for EPD’s stock, with a 4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPD Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.68. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 114,758 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $1,330,025 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 11,950 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,491,895 shares at $300,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.