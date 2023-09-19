Endava plc (DAVA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is 26.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAVA is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Endava plc (DAVA) is $55.88, which is $16.03 above the current market price. The public float for DAVA is 40.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On September 19, 2023, DAVA’s average trading volume was 240.17K shares.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.00 in comparison to its previous close of 51.00, however, the company has experienced a 8.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-19 that Endava reported fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings that topped expectations, sending its shares higher. Shares of the London-based technology company gained 6.2% at US$54.16 on Tuesday morning.

DAVA’s Market Performance

Endava plc (DAVA) has experienced a 8.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.31% rise in the past month, and a 5.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for DAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.42% for DAVA’s stock, with a -12.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DAVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAVA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAVA Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.34. In addition, Endava plc saw -27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+31.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 23.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.44. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Endava plc (DAVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.