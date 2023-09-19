Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (ELYS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ELYS stock has gone up by 15.86%, with a monthly gain of 7.83% and a quarterly plunge of -5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.64% for Elys Game Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.16% for ELYS’s stock, with a -4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for ELYS is 29.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ELYS was 178.90K shares.

ELYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) has jumped by 21.15 compared to previous close of 0.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-09 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4105. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 69.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.91 for the present operating margin

+95.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -42.78. The total capital return value is set at -75.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.77. Equity return is now at value -200.40, with -64.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), the company’s capital structure generated 34.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.44. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.