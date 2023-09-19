Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that One of today’s biggest movers is Electriq Power (NYSE: ELIQ ). Indeed, any stock that doubles in a given day is likely to lead the market in terms of gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELIQ is -0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 5.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELIQ on September 19, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

ELIQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has seen a -8.16% decrease in the past week, with a 46.10% rise in the past month, and a -78.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.85% for ELIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for ELIQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.47% for the last 200 days.

ELIQ Trading at -53.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.65%, as shares surge +41.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. saw -77.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.