eGain Corporation (EGAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGAN is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGAN is $11.00, which is $4.78 above the current price. The public float for EGAN is 22.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGAN on September 19, 2023 was 84.89K shares.

EGAN) stock’s latest price update

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 5.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that EGain (EGAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago.

EGAN’s Market Performance

eGain Corporation (EGAN) has seen a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.04% decline in the past month and a -18.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for EGAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for EGAN’s stock, with a -19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGAN Trading at -8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGAN fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, eGain Corporation saw -31.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGAN

Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eGain Corporation (EGAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.