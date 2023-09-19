The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Companies   »  eGain Corporation (EGAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparis...

eGain Corporation (EGAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGAN is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGAN is $11.00, which is $4.78 above the current price. The public float for EGAN is 22.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGAN on September 19, 2023 was 84.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

EGAN) stock’s latest price update

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 5.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that EGain (EGAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago.

EGAN’s Market Performance

eGain Corporation (EGAN) has seen a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.04% decline in the past month and a -18.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for EGAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for EGAN’s stock, with a -19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGAN Trading at -8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGAN fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, eGain Corporation saw -31.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGAN

Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eGain Corporation (EGAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​