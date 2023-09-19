Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s stock price has plunge by -12.59relation to previous closing price of 13.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that While many financial advisors will direct you to established public enterprises, investors seeking some “oomph” for their portfolio may want to target “unmatched” stocks with potential. Rather than walking along the beaten path, these lesser-known entities carry significantly higher risk.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for EBIX is at 2.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EBIX is $37.25, which is $25.8 above the current market price. The public float for EBIX is 24.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EBIX on September 19, 2023 was 657.07K shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a -21.90% decrease in the past week, with a -17.80% drop in the past month, and a -50.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.84% for EBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

EBIX Trading at -44.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -21.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -42.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.57. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.