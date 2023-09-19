Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has dropped by -1.41 compared to previous close of 26.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-18 that MariaDB PLC shares MRDB, -1.36% jumped 9% in premarket trading on Monday after venture capital group Runa Capital said Friday it had offered to buy the system software group for 56 cents a share in cash, representing a premium of around 24% based on the Sept. 13 closing price for MariaDB shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 14.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $30.79, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 256.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On September 19, 2023, DBX’s average trading volume was 4.24M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen a -4.97% decrease in the past week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month, and a 2.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for DBX’s stock, with a 12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBX Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 7,088 shares at the price of $27.68 back on Sep 05. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 312,712 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $196,165 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $27.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 511,252 shares at $83,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -124.90, with 17.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.