Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DLTR stock has gone down by -3.51%, with a monthly decline of -22.89% and a quarterly plunge of -19.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Dollar Tree Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.39% for DLTR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Right Now?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLTR is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DLTR is $153.79, which is $44.18 above the current price. The public float for DLTR is 219.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLTR on September 19, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

DLTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has decreased by -0.60 when compared to last closing price of 110.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that After providing underwhelming guidance in August, Target (TGT) and Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) stock have continued to move lower.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLTR Trading at -20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.95. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc. saw -22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Hulett Jennifer, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $143.61 back on Jun 23. After this action, Hulett Jennifer now owns 6,825 shares of Dollar Tree Inc., valued at $213,117 using the latest closing price.

Davis Jeffrey A., the Chief Financial Officer of Dollar Tree Inc., purchase 1,790 shares at $139.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Davis Jeffrey A. is holding 15,006 shares at $248,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc. stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..