CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBAY is $22.17, which is $6.68 above the current price. The public float for CBAY is 104.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on September 19, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has dropped by -2.88 in relation to previous closing price of 15.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, September 26-28th at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a -12.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.39% rise in the past month, and a 84.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for CBAY’s stock, with a 65.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +357.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 147.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,746 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Aug 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $249,359 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $59,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -104.50, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..