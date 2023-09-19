Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CROX is $134.20, which is $44.8 above the current price. The public float for CROX is 60.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on September 19, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 87.62. However, the company has seen a -2.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-19 that Athletic footwear maker On Holding AG NYSE: ONON gapped down hard on August 15 after reporting earnings, but like any good shoe, found support that provided stability for investors.

CROX’s Market Performance

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has experienced a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.70% drop in the past month, and a -15.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for CROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for CROX’s stock, with a -21.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $101 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CROX Trading at -14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.56. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw -17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from TREFF DOUGLAS J, who purchase 2,114 shares at the price of $94.61 back on Aug 18. After this action, TREFF DOUGLAS J now owns 99,770 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $200,016 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc., sale 9,508 shares at $95.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 87,633 shares at $904,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 74.20, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..