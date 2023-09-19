Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPG is 533.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPG on September 19, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.83relation to previous closing price of 8.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that Some of the best oil stocks have seen significant price action in the last few years. This has been in sync with the volatility in crude oil since the pandemic.

CPG’s Market Performance

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has experienced a 2.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month, and a 24.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for CPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.88% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.