Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 5.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) is $2.14, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.74B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIG on September 19, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG’s stock has risen by 6.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.39% and a quarterly rise of 3.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for CIG’s stock, with a 17.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG saw 34.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.