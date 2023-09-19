Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Stock Experiences -30.54% Monthly Change

In the past week, JVA stock has gone down by -26.63%, with a monthly decline of -30.54% and a quarterly plunge of -45.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.82% for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.15% for JVA’s stock, with a -48.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JVA is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JVA is $7.00, The public float for JVA is 5.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of JVA on September 19, 2023 was 13.10K shares.

JVA) stock’s latest price update

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.96 in comparison to its previous close of 1.07, however, the company has experienced a -26.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-31 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of JVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JVA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for JVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JVA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on January 31, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JVA Trading at -32.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares sank -29.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JVA fell by -26.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2130. In addition, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. saw -55.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.76 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. stands at -5.70. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.42. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA), the company’s capital structure generated 50.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.62. Total debt to assets is 29.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.