CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF): A Technical Analysis

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26.

The public float for CNF is 68.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNF on September 19, 2023 was 23.00K shares.

CNF) stock’s latest price update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.03 in comparison to its previous close of 3.10, however, the company has experienced a 7.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Lou – IR Manager Jun Qian – Director & VP Jing Li – Acting CFO Conference Call Participants William Gregozeski – Greenridge Global Operator Good day, and welcome to the CNFinance Holdings Ltd Second Quarter and First Half of 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

CNF’s Market Performance

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) has seen a 7.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.59% decline in the past month and a 13.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for CNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for CNF’s stock, with a 31.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNF Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNF rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, CNFinance Holdings Limited saw 97.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNF

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.