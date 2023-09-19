CAVA Group Inc.’s (CAVA) Stock: A -18.96% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has gone down by -8.39% for the week, with a -23.52% drop in the past month and a -14.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.96% for CAVA’s stock, with a -26.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAVA is $49.63, which is $16.65 above the current price. The public float for CAVA is 112.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on September 19, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

CAVA stock's latest price update

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has plunge by -4.05relation to previous closing price of 34.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that Cava is a relatively new restaurant concept with a small store footprint. The company has plans to increase its store count by 15% a year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $40 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAVA Trading at -28.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -9.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.24. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw -24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..