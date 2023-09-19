Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.13 in relation to previous closing price of 54.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CARR is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CARR is $59.73, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for CARR is 836.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CARR on September 19, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

The stock of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen a -7.72% decrease in the past week, with a 2.53% rise in the past month, and a 16.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for CARR’s stock, with a 15.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $61 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.98. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 164,450 shares at the price of $59.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $9,743,763 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 33,000 shares at $59.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 6,747 shares at $1,953,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.