BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) by analysts is $6.75, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for BMTX is 8.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BMTX was 37.05K shares.

BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX: BMTX)’s stock price has soared by 12.03 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago.

BMTX’s Market Performance

BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) has seen a 9.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -36.33% decline in the past month and a -41.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for BMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for BMTX’s stock, with a -48.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on November 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BMTX Trading at -29.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares sank -32.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMTX rose by +9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7870. In addition, BM Technologies Inc. saw -66.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.73 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for BM Technologies Inc. stands at -0.93. The total capital return value is set at -20.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.