Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has gone up by 6.20% for the week, with a 17.80% rise in the past month and a 11.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for OWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.84% for OWL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OWL is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OWL is $15.00, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for OWL is 449.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume for OWL on September 19, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

OWL) stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 12.89. However, the company has experienced a 6.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that We discuss quarterly results from BDC Blue Owl Capital Corp and highlight key income dynamics of the portfolio. The company delivered a strong 3.4% total NAV return for the quarter, marking its fourth straight quarter of outperformance. Both net income and NAV increased, while non-accruals remain low.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.