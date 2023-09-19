Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) is above average at 9.11x. The 36-month beta value for BETR is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BETR is 231.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume of BETR on September 19, 2023 was 6.63M shares.

BETR stock's latest price update

The stock of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) has increased by 3.57 when compared to last closing price of 0.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

BETR’s Market Performance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) has experienced a 3.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -97.52% drop in the past month, and a -93.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.12% for BETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -86.80% for BETR stock, with a simple moving average of -94.40% for the last 200 days.

BETR Trading at -96.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.45%, as shares sank -97.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.8766. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Company saw -93.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.