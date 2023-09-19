Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is 8.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAC is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is $35.04, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On September 19, 2023, BAC’s average trading volume was 42.51M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 28.84. However, the company has seen a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Bank of America (BAC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.78% and a quarterly drop of -1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Bank of America Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for BAC’s stock, with a -6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.72. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from DeMare James P, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $31.53 back on Aug 01. After this action, DeMare James P now owns 185,108 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $2,364,900 using the latest closing price.

Athanasia Dean C, the President, Regional Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 77,806 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Athanasia Dean C is holding 353,971 shares at $2,449,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.