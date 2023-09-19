Assessing the Risk and Potential of Earlyworks Co. Ltd’s (ELWS) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.40% for Earlyworks Co. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.27% for ELWS’s stock, with a -52.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Earlyworks Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: ELWS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELWS is 14.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On September 19, 2023, ELWS’s average trading volume was 389.85K shares.

ELWS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Earlyworks Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: ELWS) has dropped by -39.39 compared to previous close of 1.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -44.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

ELWS Trading at -52.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares sank -50.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS fell by -44.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3944. In addition, Earlyworks Co. Ltd saw -77.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Earlyworks Co. Ltd (ELWS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.