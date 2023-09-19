Arm Holdings plc ADR (ARM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARM is $52.50, The public float for ARM is 95.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of ARM on September 19, 2023 was 102.64M shares.

ARM) stock’s latest price update

Arm Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)’s stock price has plunge by -4.53relation to previous closing price of 60.75. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that News events, whether conveyed via social media or mainstream outlets, continually sway the stock market. Both positive and negative reports play a role in this influence.

ARM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.71% for ARM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.71% for the last 200 days.

ARM Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM fell by -8.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Arm Holdings plc ADR saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Arm Holdings plc ADR (ARM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.