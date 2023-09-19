Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) has dropped by -12.50 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-18 that NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions, today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. The Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Monday, August 21, 2023 and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI. The Company plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the SEC before the earnings webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) by analysts is $12.50, The public float for AUVI is 6.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of AUVI was 496.46K shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

AUVI stock saw a decrease of -9.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -60.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.04% for AUVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -86.78% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -41.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -41.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5379. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -90.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at -82.30. The total capital return value is set at -37.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.97. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.08. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.