Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) has increased by 24.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 54.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Applied Therapeutics is a micro-cap with low cash balance, but has major upcoming catalysts (pre-NDA meeting for galactosemia and phase 3 results in diabetic cardiomyopathy) and a huge upside potential. Despite missing the primary endpoint in galactosemia ph3 trial, APLT still plans for NDA submission. The pre-NDA meeting with the FDA this summer will be a big catalyst if positive. I expect a positive outcome from the meeting considering consistent and meaningful clinical benefit in multiple endpoints, orphan and fast-track designation, no alternative treatments, and the significant burden for affected patients.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is $7.67, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 57.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLT on September 19, 2023 was 506.66K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has seen a 54.38% increase in the past week, with a 72.73% rise in the past month, and a 68.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for APLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.07% for APLT’s stock, with a 103.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 63.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +85.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +57.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5820. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw 225.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 15,870 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 11. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 751,625 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,442 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,053 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 154,856 shares at $5,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.