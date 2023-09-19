Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) is $33.00, which is $10.12 above the current market price. The public float for APGE is 32.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On September 19, 2023, APGE’s average trading volume was 396.51K shares.

APGE) stock’s latest price update

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.23 in comparison to its previous close of 20.57, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Review of Apogee Therapeutics’ safety and pharmacokinetic data from phase 1 study using APG777 in healthy volunteers expected in mid-2024. Pending positive phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic data using APG777, the initiation of a 16-week phase 2 study in atopic dermatitis patients is expected in 2024. The global atopic dermatitis market size is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2031.

APGE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for APGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for APGE’s stock, with a 3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APGE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for APGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APGE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $40 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APGE Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGE remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.25. In addition, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. saw 7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGE starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 2,941,176 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,992,734 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Shah Nimish P, the Director of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,750,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Shah Nimish P is holding 1,750,000 shares at $29,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.