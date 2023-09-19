Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 28.07x. The 36-month beta value for TCOM is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCOM is $366.23, which is $14.99 above than the current price. The public float for TCOM is 646.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on September 19, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has jumped by 0.61 compared to previous close of 35.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that The company reported another quarter of robust demand. The momentum in travel isn’t slowing down.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM’s stock has risen by 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.11% and a quarterly rise of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Trip.com Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for TCOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.82. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.