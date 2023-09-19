Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 325.44x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $86.98, which is $6.08 above than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on September 19, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.20 in comparison to its previous close of 83.38, however, the company has experienced a -6.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-18 that Analysts expect The Trade Desk and Global-e Online to grow sales by 26% and 49%, respectively, over the next year. Both companies are niche leaders positioned to play integral roles within their industries.

TTD’s Market Performance

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a -6.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.37% rise in the past month, and a 5.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.97% for the last 200 days.

TTD Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.57. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 80.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 4,325 shares at the price of $85.06 back on Sep 15. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,762,995 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $367,884 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $84.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,767,320 shares at $6,360,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.