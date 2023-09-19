Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)

The 36-month beta value for NEPT is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEPT is $877.67, The public float for NEPT is 0.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of NEPT on September 19, 2023 was 139.64K shares.

NEPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) has dropped by -17.79 compared to previous close of 5.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-26 that Welcome to the intriguing world of marijuana stocks, where we will look at the top prospects for the next week in August 2023. These emerging opportunities in the cannabis sector have caught the interest of investors looking for potential profits. By harnessing the power of technical indicators, astute traders can navigate the volatility of these stocks and uncover promising short-term trading possibilities.

NEPT’s Market Performance

NEPT’s stock has fallen by -23.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.18% and a quarterly drop of -35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.44% for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.47% for NEPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -70.31% for the last 200 days.

NEPT Trading at -22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.07%, as shares sank -52.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT fell by -23.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. saw -63.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.86 for the present operating margin

-9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at -114.91. The total capital return value is set at -135.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -179.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.