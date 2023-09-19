Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 178.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Although geopolitical conflicts between major economic powers are generally something to be avoided, for semiconductor stocks trading amid the backdrop of the U.S.-China chip war, the bad news just might be good news. With more than just competitive bragging rights involved, the technology sector has never been more crucial.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 24.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADI is 1.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ADI is 493.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On September 19, 2023, ADI’s average trading volume was 3.40M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stock saw an increase of 1.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.41% and a quarterly increase of -4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for ADI’s stock, with a -0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.90. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $182.60 back on Sep 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,826,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $197.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,976,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.