An In-Depth Look at Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) Stock Performance

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a 6.64% increase in the past week, with a 20.63% gain in the past month, and a 20.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.90% for HMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.35% for HMC’s stock, with a 32.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is 10.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $36.83, which is -$0.33 below the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.64B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On September 19, 2023, HMC’s average trading volume was 959.85K shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has surge by 3.95relation to previous closing price of 35.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-18 that They thought the work-from-home revolution that took place during the Covid lockdowns would come to an end when the crisis was over.

HMC Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.18. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 60.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.