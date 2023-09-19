Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) by analysts is $16.40, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for FOLD is 257.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.62% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FOLD was 2.25M shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.60relation to previous closing price of 13.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.

FOLD’s Market Performance

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has seen a -3.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.86% gain in the past month and a -1.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for FOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for FOLD’s stock, with a 4.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FOLD Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.85. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. saw 5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Crowley John F, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Sep 15. After this action, Crowley John F now owns 914,009 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $78,964 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Bradley L, the President & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., sale 18,093 shares at $12.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Campbell Bradley L is holding 792,161 shares at $234,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.09 for the present operating margin

+86.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -71.85. The total capital return value is set at -30.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.21. Equity return is now at value -157.80, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 367.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 62.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.