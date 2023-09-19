Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has increased by 4.79 when compared to last closing price of 34.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-18 that Morgan Stanley thinks the stock is a good value with an expected ramp in profitability. Recent results show Alteryx is still struggling with the macro environment and the transition to the cloud.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AYX is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is $47.11, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 61.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On September 19, 2023, AYX’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX’s stock has seen a 1.05% increase for the week, with a 28.28% rise in the past month and a -19.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.95% for AYX’s stock, with a -21.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AYX Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +28.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.90. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -27.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -248.70, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.