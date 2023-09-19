Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALUR is 0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALUR is 24.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On September 19, 2023, ALUR’s average trading volume was 124.77K shares.

The stock of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) has increased by 8.00 when compared to last closing price of 5.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALUR’s Market Performance

ALUR’s stock has risen by 28.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 115.62% and a quarterly drop of -41.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.50% for Allurion Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.40% for ALUR’s stock, with a -33.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALUR Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +125.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALUR rose by +28.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Allurion Technologies Inc. saw -38.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALUR

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.