Akumin Inc. (AKU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKU is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKU is $1.50, which is $1.03 above the current price. The public float for AKU is 57.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on September 19, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

AKU) stock’s latest price update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)’s stock price has soared by 19.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Riadh Zine – Chairman & CEO David Kretschmer – CFO Conference Call Participants Noel Atkinson – Clarus Securities Rishi Parekh – JPMorgan Operator Good morning. My name is Lara, and I will be your conference operator today.

AKU’s Market Performance

Akumin Inc. (AKU) has experienced a 29.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.79% rise in the past month, and a -40.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.96% for AKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.27% for AKU’s stock, with a -71.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU rose by +25.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1454. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -77.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc. stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value 286.00, with -13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..