Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAN is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On September 19, 2023, AKAN’s average trading volume was 420.67K shares.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has dropped by -14.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-04 that Use these technical indicators when trading penny stocks The post The Penny Stock Trader’s Guide to Technical Indicators appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN’s stock has fallen by -18.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.13% and a quarterly drop of -8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.87% for Akanda Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.89% for AKAN’s stock, with a -39.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.27%, as shares surge +55.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -18.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6180. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -49.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37. The total capital return value is set at -112.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.97.

Based on Akanda Corp. (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.66. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.