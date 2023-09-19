Ainos Inc. (AIMD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AIMD is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIMD is $68.85, The public float for AIMD is 5.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for AIMD on September 19, 2023 was 254.51K shares.

AIMD) stock’s latest price update

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -21.30 in comparison to its previous close of 0.86, however, the company has experienced a 5.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-14 that Ainos (NASDAQ: AIMD ) stock is on the rise Friday despite a lack of news from the medical technologies company. There have been no new press releases of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIMD stock is climbing today.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD’s stock has risen by 5.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.75% and a quarterly drop of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.63% for Ainos Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for AIMD’s stock, with a -10.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIMD Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.60%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6427. In addition, Ainos Inc. saw 9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMD starting from lee ting-chuan, who purchase 61,157 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Apr 26. After this action, lee ting-chuan now owns 61,157 shares of Ainos Inc., valued at $48,559 using the latest closing price.

AINOS INC, the 10% Owner of Ainos Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that AINOS INC is holding 12,926,082 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-397.09 for the present operating margin

-96.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc. stands at -397.96. The total capital return value is set at -36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.44. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -40.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ainos Inc. (AIMD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ainos Inc. (AIMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.